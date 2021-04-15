No. 22 Irish fall in NCAA Round of 32

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2020-21 volleyball season came to a close for No. 22 Notre Dame as the Irish were downed by tenth-seeded Oregon in (17-25, 22-25, 13-25) on Thursday afternoon inside the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Notre Dame closes the season with a mark of 15-4. The Irish earned their 21st NCAA Tournament berth, and third in the last four seasons. Notre Dame’s 13-3 mark and second-place finish in ACC play was the program’s best since joining the conference.

Aubrey Hamilton led the Irish with nine kills while Charley Niego added eight kills and tied for a team-high 12 digs alongside Zoe Nunez.

Hannah Thompson collected a game-high four blocks and Hattie Monson notched 11 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Set

After the Irish took a 3-1 lead, the Ducks used a 9-0 run to take control of the frame and ultimately earn a 25-17 triumph in the opening set.

Second Set

Notre Dame used a 6-0 run, including a trio of kills by Hamilton, to earn a 12-8 lead. The Irish stayed in front until Oregon went on a 6-0 run of its own to go up 23-19.

The Irish battled back to earn the next three points to make it 23-22, but Oregon went on to take the set 25-22 and earn a 2-0 lead.

Third Set

The Ducks earned the first four points of the frame and led from start-to-finish to earn a 25-XX set win and sweep.