Medical Moment: Preventing painful UTIs

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can a UTI be deadly?

What you need to know, in today’s Medical Moment.

Up to 10 million doctors’ visits each year are for urinary tract infections.

If untreated, they be dangerous.

In fact, actress Tanya Roberts recently died from complications of a UTI.

Martie Salt has some ways you can protect yourself from these troublesome infections.

The doctor also says increasing evidence suggests that drug-resistant bacteria are causing UTIs in some women who eat antibiotic-treated chicken and meat.

She believes eating local, organic meats will reduce this risk.

