SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is recovering at the hospital after a stabbing in South Bend.

It happened in the 2600 block of Holland Street Thursday afternoon.

Police say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have been collecting evidence from the scene.

No word on a suspect.

If you have any information, contact south bend police.

