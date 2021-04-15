Advertisement

Leroy Keyes, gold standard of Purdue football, dies at 74

Leroy Keyes was 74 years old.
Purdue college football players Mike Phipps, left, and Leroy Keys, second from left, are...
Purdue college football players Mike Phipps, left, and Leroy Keys, second from left, are congratulated by Purdue alumni astronauts Neil Armstrong, second from right, and Eugene Cernan, right, following Purdue's victory over Texas A&M in Dallas, in this Sept. 24, 1967, file photo. Purdue football star Leroy Keyes, a two-time All-American and one of the greatest players in school history, has died. He was 74. Keyes' family said he died at his home in Indiana Thursday morning, April 15, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)(Ferd Kaufman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Purdue football star Leroy Keyes has died. His family says he died at his home Thursday in Indiana. Keyes was a two-time All-American and one of the greatest players in school history. He finished his career as the school record-holder for touchdowns, points and all-purpose yards. He was named the Boilermakers’ greatest player in 1987, as the program celebrated its 100th year of football. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Keyes with the third overall pick in 1969, and Keyes was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990. Leroy Keyes was 74 years old.

