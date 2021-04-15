Kysre Gondrezick thankful for Benton Harbor community ahead of 2021 WNBA Draft

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Thursday night is a big night for Benton Harbor.

That’s because one of their own, 2016 Bentor Harbor High School grad Kysre Gondrezick, will hear her name in Thursday night’s WNBA Draft.

Gondrezick had quite the career at Benton Harbor.

She scored a state record 72 points in one game in her senior season, and went on to win the 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball award.

After one year at Michigan, Gondrezick transferred to West Virginia where she had a great run. She was named First Team All Big-12 and earned All-American status as an honorable mention this season..

Thursday night, Gondrezick learns her fate in the WNBA Draft, and she has her hometown community on her mind through it all.

“I’m doing this for Benton Harbor,” Gondrezick said. “I hope I am making the city proud. They are a part of this process. Little do they know. Benton Harbor, West Virginia, everyone. This is a moment I want to share for everyone and understand that everyone is a part of this journey. Even though it’s my name, I represent a lot. I am so grateful for the opportunity.”

Thursday will be an exciting night for Gondrezick and the entire Benton Harbor community.

The Draft gets started at 7 PM on ESPN.

