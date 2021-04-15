Advertisement

Kysre Gondrezick thankful for Benton Harbor community ahead of 2021 WNBA Draft

Thursday night, Gondrezick learns her fate in the WNBA Draft, and she has her hometown community on her mind through it all.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Thursday night is a big night for Benton Harbor.

That’s because one of their own, 2016 Bentor Harbor High School grad Kysre Gondrezick, will hear her name in Thursday night’s WNBA Draft.

Gondrezick had quite the career at Benton Harbor.

She scored a state record 72 points in one game in her senior season, and went on to win the 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball award.

After one year at Michigan, Gondrezick transferred to West Virginia where she had a great run. She was named First Team All Big-12 and earned All-American status as an honorable mention this season..

Thursday night, Gondrezick learns her fate in the WNBA Draft, and she has her hometown community on her mind through it all.

“I’m doing this for Benton Harbor,” Gondrezick said. “I hope I am making the city proud. They are a part of this process. Little do they know. Benton Harbor, West Virginia, everyone. This is a moment I want to share for everyone and understand that everyone is a part of this journey. Even though it’s my name, I represent a lot. I am so grateful for the opportunity.”

Thursday will be an exciting night for Gondrezick and the entire Benton Harbor community.

The Draft gets started at 7 PM on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan
The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission heard this proposal to turn the 12-acre parcel into...
Proposal for future of Nye’s Apple Barn property upsetting neighbors
Thieves steal jersey of late Clay HS baseball coach, Jim Reinebold, out of display case after...
Son of legendary South Bend baseball coach in disbelief after father’s jersey is stolen
A man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Berrien County.
1 dead after Berrien County crash
John Niego
La Porte County man charged in connection with fatal crash

Latest News

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball...
Ramírez, Indians bounce back from no-hitter, beat Chisox 4-2
Notre Dame volleyball logo
No. 22 Irish fall in NCAA Round of 32
Jackie Robinson
South Bend Community School Corporation honors Jackie Robinson
Just like the MLB, the teams will be wearing number 42 to bring awareness to the contribution...
South Bend Community School Corporation honors Jackie Robinson