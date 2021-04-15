Advertisement

Jackson’s jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) is surrounded by teammates after hitting the game...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) is surrounded by teammates after hitting the game winning basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Reggie Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Los Angeles Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter despite playing without several key players.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris were all out for Los Angeles.

The Clippers trailed by five in the final minute.

Jackson also tied the game with a 3-pointer with 19.0 seconds left.

4/14/2021 10:52:06 PM (GMT -4:00)

