Jackson’s jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) - Reggie Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Los Angeles Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter despite playing without several key players.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris were all out for Los Angeles.

The Clippers trailed by five in the final minute.

Jackson also tied the game with a 3-pointer with 19.0 seconds left.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/14/2021 10:52:06 PM (GMT -4:00)