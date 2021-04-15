Advertisement

Indiana sends Houston to 4th straight loss, 132-124

Brogdon fell one assist shy of his second career triple-double and his first since his rookie season in 2016-2017.
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert shoots over Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate during the second...
Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert shoots over Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Caris LeVert scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 22 and Malcolm Brogdon fell just short of a triple-double as the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 132-124. Brogdon fell one assist shy of his second career triple-double and his first since his rookie season in 2016-2017. He had 23 points, nine assists and 13 rebounds, two shy of his career high. John Wall had 31 points and nine assists to lead Houston. Christian Wood had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk added 25 points, including 14 in the third quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

