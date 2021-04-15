Advertisement

Indiana House votes to override emergency powers bill veto

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana legislators are inching towards a possible court fight with Gov. Eric Holcomb by voting to override his veto and give themselves more authority to intervene during governor-declared emergencies.

The Republican-dominated House voted 59-26 Thursday to turn aside Holcomb’s objections, sending the matter to the Senate for a final veto-override vote.

If a simple majority of senators approve the override, provisions in the bill will immediately be enacted into law.

The measure would establish a new process under which legislative leaders can call the General Assembly into an emergency session when it isn’t meeting during its annual legislative session.

