Indiana House votes to override emergency powers bill veto

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana legislators are inching towards a possible court fight with Gov. Eric Holcomb by voting to override his veto and give themselves more authority to intervene during governor-declared emergencies.

The Republican-dominated House voted 59-26 Thursday to turn aside Holcomb’s objections, sending the matter to the Senate for a final veto-override vote.

If a simple majority of senators approve the override, provisions in the bill will immediately be enacted into law.

The measure would establish a new process under which legislative leaders can call the General Assembly into an emergency session when it isn’t meeting during its annual legislative session.

