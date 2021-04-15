Advertisement

Fulmer 1st win since 2018, Tigers sweep shorthanded Astros

Detroit Tigers third base coach Chip Hale, left, low-fives Grayson Greiner (17) who rounds...
Detroit Tigers third base coach Chip Hale, left, low-fives Grayson Greiner (17) who rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Michael Fulmer earned his first win since 2018 and the Detroit Tigers built a big lead before holding off the short-handed Houston Astros 6-4 for a three-game sweep.

The Astros put five players, including stars José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez, on the COVID-19 injured list before the game.

Fulmer ended a nine-game skid dating to before he had Tommy John surgery.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch wrapped up a triumphant return to Houston, where he led the Astros to the 2017 title before being suspended and fired for their sign-stealing scandal.

4/14/2021 11:31:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

