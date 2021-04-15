First Alert Forecast: Chilly with a Few Showers Likely
Even cooler on Thursday with some rain showers possible through the early afternoon. A warmup is on the way. Through the 50s by the weekend with few chances for rain.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with the chance for some rain showers to move through during the late morning and early afternoon. Light showers could possibly mix with a few snowflakes North. Highs only into the upper 40s with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 47.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Breeze lets up and clouds begin to clear after those shower chances diminish early in the afternoon. Turning cold late. Low of 35.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns to Michiana! Lots of sunshine will bring back a slight warmup in the afternoon where temperatures will reach the lower 50s. This begins our warming trend into the weekend. High of 52.
SATURDAY: The warming trend continues with highs in the middle 50s and a mixture of sun and clouds. A slight chance of a sprinkle is possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 55.
LONGE RANGE: With a system moving to the South. A slight chance of a sprinkle is possible into Sunday with some clouds also hanging around. The warming trend continues with highs reaching into the lower 60s by Monday. Late Monday night a cold front sweep through. This will likely bring some showers but depending on how cold that air is and how fast it drops into the area. Some rain/snow showers could also be possible before another warmup for the second half of next week.
Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 14th 2021
Wednesday’s High: 51
Wednesday’s Low: 35
Precipitation: 0.00″
