Ennis, Carter Jr. come up big as Magic beat Bulls 115-106

CHICAGO (AP) - James Ennis scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 115-106 despite big performances by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic outscored Chicago by 20 in the third quarter to turn a one-point lead into a 93-72 advantage and hung on after Chicago cut it to 104-98.

LaVine scored 30.

Vucevic had 29 points and 11 rebounds in his first game against the Magic since they dealt the two-time All-Star to Chicago at the deadline.

4/14/2021 10:42:35 PM (GMT -4:00)