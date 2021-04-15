Advertisement

Ennis, Carter Jr. come up big as Magic beat Bulls 115-106

Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) grabs a rebound next to Chicago Bulls center...
Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) grabs a rebound next to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, left, and guard Tomas Satoransky during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - James Ennis scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 115-106 despite big performances by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic outscored Chicago by 20 in the third quarter to turn a one-point lead into a 93-72 advantage and hung on after Chicago cut it to 104-98.

LaVine scored 30.

Vucevic had 29 points and 11 rebounds in his first game against the Magic since they dealt the two-time All-Star to Chicago at the deadline.

