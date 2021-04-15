Coloma St. Joseph KOA adding new deluxe cabins for guests

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Coloma St. Joe KOA is already home to 10 camping cabins, 2 deluxe cabins and 3 glamping tents, but a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday is celebrating the addition of 5 more deluxe cabins.

“As Americans are just yearning to have an outdoor experience, this is an opportunity for those of them who do not have a trailer or don’t want to be in a tent, and it offers really all the conveniences of a hotel room but in an outdoor package,” Coloma St. Joe KOA Owner Mark Lemoine said.

These cabins will have two bedrooms, one and half baths, a tv, a futon and kitchen appliances for guests.

“Outside they’ll have a nice dining experience, a nice firepit as well as being able to enjoy our great outdoors. We have our heated swimming pool and all the other fun amenities that they are able to participate in as well,” Coloma St. Joe KOA Owner Karla Lemoine said.

The park has been running since 1974, and the Lemoines became its owners in 2016.

Last year alone they had thirteen thousand guests from all 50 states and some from other countries.

“We are just excited and honored to be able to host individuals, to connect with the outdoors, to connect with their family and friends and really just to serve them,” Mark said.

With everyone itching to get outdoors, the Lemoine’s hope to have the new cabins available by mid-July.

For more information to plan your next stay at the Coloma St Joseph KOA, click here.

Opening day for the campground is April 16.

