Belles Against Violence holds “Take Back the Night” march

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Students from Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s and Holy Cross College came together Wednesday to march against sexual violence.

Belles Against Violence were joined by students in taking part in the “Take Back the Night” march, which takes place all over the U.S.

Students with signs could be seen marching down Saint Mary’s toward Notre Dame Stadium, where at the South Quad a prayer vigil was held for victims of sexual assault in Michiana and all over the country.

“We know we have survivors everywhere, if you don’t know a survivor that doesn’t mean that you don’t know a survivor,” says Liz Coulston who coordinates the Belles Against Violence office at Saint Mary’s. “So make sure that you’re showing your support for survivors to proactively support survivors and end interpersonal violence in our community.”

