Almost perfect: Rodón throws no-hitter after HBP in 9th

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) celebrates his no hitter against the...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) celebrates his no hitter against the Cleveland Indians with his teammates in a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Carlos Rodón has thrown the second no-hitter of the young baseball season, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The left-hander retired his first 25 batters before he plunked Roberto Pérez on the back foot with an 0-2 slider.

Rodón regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, starting a joyous celebration.

The crowd of 7,148 cheered as Rodón jumped around with teammates near the mound and then started handing out hugs.

4/14/2021 11:26:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

