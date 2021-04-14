Wednesday’s Child: McKanize loves board games

(WNDU) - Every child needs a place where they can feel safe and secure. That’s why we try to find new homes for foster children in need of adoption. Thanks to our partners at Grant Me Hope and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, we are able to share the story of 13-year-old McKanize.

Like a lot of teenage girls, McKanize likes to color and draw. Hanging out with friends is something she really likes to do in her free time. She would like to work in law enforcement someday.

“I just want to be a cop,” said McKanize. “They help people out.”

Movies, music and board games also interest McKanize. Her favorite board game is Clue, and she would like to play with her future forever-family. After being in foster care for the past five years, she dreams about what it will be like to be adopted.

“I like being in the city more. I like living within a neighborhood. I’m looking for a family that will love me and support me even on our good and bad days,” said McKanize. “What kind of family I picture is a mom and a dad and some siblings, one cat.”

McKanize would love to travel. Her goal is to see kangaroos in the wild someday.

If you would like to learn more about McKanize, click these links for Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange:

http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/michigan/girls/mckanize/

https://www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=9084&fbclid=IwAR3-yecSaOkLMcTVCIDAswOAKM4VZ_eJW8ySnk_7tMo3pP6VQXB8gAY-YIo

