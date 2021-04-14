Vaccine Tracker: Updates from Berrien and Marshall Counties

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this editions of the Vaccine Tracker we’re breaking down the latest update from the Berrien County Health Department and we’ve checked in with the St. Joseph Health System vaccine site in Marshall County.

First, here is the latest county-by-county map in Michiana showing our 12 counties and the percentage of each county fully vaccinated:

St. Joseph County in Indiana is now our first county to cross the 30% threshold and 10 out of our 12 counties are over 20% fully vaccinated.

Turning our attention to Berrien County Health Department’s update, they discussed case and vaccination trends, plans for schools, and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine pause.

The county says the pause in Johnson & Johnson won’t have a huge impact in the county but they have had to switch-up a clinic planned for April 15th at the health department. That clinic was supposed to be all J&J vaccine but now they have switched all those appointments to the two dose Moderna vaccine. There are still appointments available here: http://bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information

Spectrum Health Lakeland was on the update with the BCHD and want to put people’s minds at ease if they have already gotten the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“The chance that you’re going to have a blood clot is extremely low and of course with any medical treatment we still always talking about benefit and risk, and the benefit is still clearly on the side of taking the vaccine,” Dr. Loren Hamel says. He is the Chief Strategy Officer at Spectrum Health Lakeland. “You know the initial trials of this were in tens of thousands of people and even after hundreds of thousands of people got this vaccine we had no indication that that could be a complication. It’s only until you give tens of millions of doses that you can find out ‘Well maybe there is a rare complication.”

Here is a link to getting vaccinated at Spectrum Health sites: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

The county says they have now done over 78,000 doses in the county with 50,000 people ages 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. The county is at 25.8% fully vaccinated.

They also provided more information on their recommendation to Berrien County schools to support in-person learning. They say even though cases and hospitalizations in the county are trending up, Berrien County isn’t seeing the same spike the state is seeing as a whole. However, the county cautions that the wave of spread could be on its way and may not have hit the county yet. BCHD adds that schools are not high-risk areas for spread because of a number of factors including strict mitigation strategy adherence such as mask wearing, social distancing, and sanitation practices. BCHD says the benefits on in-person learning outweigh any risk.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the variants.

“Vaccination is still markedly safer than COVID. This is one wicked disease. It is mutating around the world. It is becoming more contagious. There is evidence that it is becoming more lethal. If we give this virus enough time to mutate in enough bodies we’re going to find those mutations are resistant to our vaccines and we’re going to be starting a new round with new vaccines,” Dr. Hamel says.

We also checked in on the St. Joseph Health System vaccine site in Marshall County back in Indiana. The county, as a whole, has now crossed of 20,000 vaccines given out. The SJHS site does the most vaccines at about 360 Pfizer doses per day and they do it with only 12 staff per shift that includes 4 vaccine stations. Leaders at the site say the medical providers and volunteers make their site very efficient, and they have to be as cases and hospitalizations are on the increase in Indiana. They also have a message for those hesitant to get vaccinated.

“Anytime that you’re told you have to do something or have the option to do something there’s always some hesitation that can be present, but I think the key to this all is to really have that education and allowing people to make that decision wisely,” Eric Holsopple, Administrator at SJHS Plymouth Medical Center says. “As we’re going through this it’s really important that we don’t lose sight of where we’ve been because just like the mask mandates have stopped there’s still the precautions that are there: mask-up, wash-up, and keep your distance.”

