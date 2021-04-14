Unity Gardens prepares for busy season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this National Gardening Day, 16 Morning News Now checked in with Unity Gardens in South Bend.

It’s a busy time for them as they plant and prepare the gardens for the upcoming season.

Unity Gardens is expanding their strawberry section this year, planting honey crisp apple trees and adding okra.

They also have new goslings and chickens.

“By now we’ve already put in greens and onions,” said Marissa Vandermissen, spring volunteer coordinator. “If you’re an at-home gardener, we recommend waiting a little bit because there are more freezes to come but we just plant a little early so that we have food production for our community soon.”

Volunteers are always needed at Unity Gardens.

To learn more, visit theunitygardens.org

