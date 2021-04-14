St. Joseph Public Schools announces new superintendent
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Public Schools has announced their new superintendent.
Jennifer Fee signed on to be the new superintendent for three years.
Fee has experience with the East Grand Rapids Public School District serving as the assistant superintendent.
She also worked as a high school principal for ten years.
Fee will start on July 1.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.