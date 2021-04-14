St. Joseph County Council votes to extend mask ordinance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health recently extended the public health order to May 27.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the St. Joseph County Council voted 7-2 to extend the face mask ordinance to May 27.

Now it goes to the commissioners for a vote.

The mask ordinance gives health officials authority to fine businesses if they are not complying with mask wearing.

Fines range from $50 to $250.

“I think we need to follow what our county health officer is saying, and I do know that cases are up in the area because I also talked with physicians at local hospitals,” said St. Joseph County Council member Diana Hess.

“We have a pretty short period to get to the finish line, and we are not going to extend this past the finish line. Under those circumstances I think it is something we need to do,” said St. Joseph County Council member Richard Pfeil.

“Actually we have received quite a few emails on both sides. This time there were several emails that came in in favor of extending it,” Hess said.

“It’s a very passionate issue on both sides, which is understandable,” said St. Joseph County Council President, Rafael Morton.

This ordinance has raised opposition.

Some said “making people wear masks is unconstitutional.”

“I respect everyone’s opinion and I mean that very sincerely. On this one I have had a lot of calls and have had a lot of conversations with people in the community,” Morton said.

