South Bend Cubs single game tickets go on sale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets for the upcoming South Bend Cubs season officially went on sale Wednesday.

These are tickets for single games in May and June.

Tickets will be available at the Four Winds Field box office. You can also get tickets by calling or going online to milb.com/south-bend/tickets.

Fans who went to the box office Wednesday afternoon are certainly glad that baseball is back in South Bend, after losing all of last season due to the pandemic.

“I was a little disappointed there wasn’t more excitement after they won the championship,” admits Ron Alenn of Mishawaka. “I thought they deserved better recognition at that time. But it’s great that everything is opening back up and trying to get back to normal.”

Tickets for games in July, August and the first week of September will be available in early June.

Opening day for the South Bend Cubs is set for May 4.

