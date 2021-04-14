Ramos homers twice, Tigers slug Astros for 2nd straight win

HOUSTON (AP) - Wilson Ramos hit two home runs and Renato Núñez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second straight game as the Detroit Tigers slugged their way to an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros. Baddoo is off to a scorching start to his major league career and has four home runs in just eight games. Nomar Mazara also homered to give the Tigers a season-high five homers as they won their second straight game following a four-game skid. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch secured a rare series win for the Tigers in Houston by winning the first two of three games against his former team.

