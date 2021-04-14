Advertisement

Ramos homers twice, Tigers slug Astros for 2nd straight win

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch secured a rare series win for the Tigers in Houston by winning the first two of three games against his former team.
Detroit Tigers third base coach Chip Hale, left, celebrates with Wilson Ramos (40), who had hit...
Detroit Tigers third base coach Chip Hale, left, celebrates with Wilson Ramos (40), who had hit a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Wilson Ramos hit two home runs and Renato Núñez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second straight game as the Detroit Tigers slugged their way to an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros. Baddoo is off to a scorching start to his major league career and has four home runs in just eight games. Nomar Mazara also homered to give the Tigers a season-high five homers as they won their second straight game following a four-game skid. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch secured a rare series win for the Tigers in Houston by winning the first two of three games against his former team.

