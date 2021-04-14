Advertisement

Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews

Contreras has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season.
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run during...
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by the Brewers, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 on Tuesday night. Contreras has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season. He got his revenge when he hit a towering drive off Brent Suter. Contreras turned himself around and flipped his bat back toward the Cubs dugout before beginning his trot. Contreras put his finger to his lips several times as if to hush Milwaukee fans. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras earlier. When Woodruff was at the plate in the fifth inning, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind him, and they exchanged words,

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
One victim in Fellows Street shooting dies
South Bend police are investigating a second late afternoon shooting.
South Bend police investigating second shooting of day
Coronavirus in Michigan
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Police say they are investigating a Brandywine teacher who is accused of child solicitation.
Police investigating Brandywine teacher accused of child solicitation
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Notre Dame volleyball logo
Notre Dame volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber, right, celebrates with catcher Roberto Perez...
Bieber excels, Indians outlast Giolito, White Sox 2-0 in 10
Detroit Tigers third base coach Chip Hale, left, celebrates with Wilson Ramos (40), who had hit...
Ramos homers twice, Tigers slug Astros for 2nd straight win
Carter Putz slides into third after a RBI triple in the first inning against Central Michigan...
Early offense propels No. 7 Irish over Central Michigan, 8-4
Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis...
George dominates Pacers, leads Clippers to 6th straight win