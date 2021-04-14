Notre Dame volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament

OMAHA (WNDU) - Wednesday is the start of the NCAA volleyball tournament, and the Irish are dancing for the third time in the last four years.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Johnson knows Wednesday’s opponent Army will be tough, but he’s just glad to be playing in the tournament this year given all of the uncertainty.

“This year it’s especially rewarding given everything that these kids have been through,” Johnson said. “We went into August wondering if we were going to have a season? Are we not? All the adversity we’ve been through, given all of that, to find ourselves here speaks a lot about our kids.”

The first round match up for the Irish starts at noon on Wednesday. The first round of the tournament will be broadcasted on ESPN3.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.