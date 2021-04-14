Advertisement

MVP: From the battlefield to the playing field

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
After retirement, many military veterans feel lost and alone.

The same goes for professional athletes.

But now, there’s a place that’s bringing the two together.

“I served the United States Army for 30 years,” explains Tonya Oxendine of the 82nd Airborne.

“I went into a nasty depression, and one day I just decided to end it. I grabbed a knife and I put it into my neck,” says David Rendon, an Army combat veteran.

For many, some of the biggest battles begin after the war is over.

“I felt really lost and not sure who I was and where I fit in the world now,” admits Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player.

Before Nate played with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a Green Beret. In 2015, both careers ended.

“Then all of a sudden, it’s like I have no team,” Nate says.

That’s when Nate and Fox Sports Insider Jay Glazer decided to bring both teams together, creating Merging Veterans and Players, or MVP, a place where men and women can work through their problems with physical fitness and peer-to-peer support.

After each workout, members huddle to share their stories.

“That’s where the magic happens, in our huddle where we get to express and share those experiences,” Tonya says.

“If you want to make a true connection, you’re going to cry together, you’re going to sweat together, or you’re going to bleed together. And sometimes we do all three,” says Brandy Hester, an MVP trainer.

“That’s where my life changed completely,” David explains.

MVP has brought together more than 1,300 combat veterans and 750 professional athletes nationwide, bonding through shared experiences, teamwork and sweat.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, MVP has moved their workouts online. You can find a local group at vetsandplayers.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

