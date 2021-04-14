Advertisement

Michigan health chief traveled out of state amid virus spike

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan health director Elizabeth Hertel traveled with family to Alabama for spring break despite her department’s guidance to avoid out-of-state travel while Michigan battles a raging coronavirus outbreak.

The trip was first reported by Lansing-based publication MIRS.

The disclosure came days after Breitbart News reported a top aide to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, chief operating officer Tricia Foster, traveled to Florida for spring break despite the governor having expressed “concern” about trips there.

Michigan’s health department, which Hertel has led since January, recommends that people not travel.

Hertel and Foster are fully vaccinated.

The Michigan Republican Party criticized the trips.

