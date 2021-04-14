Man charged in South Bend shooting death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in South Bend.

Kenneth Dogan, 41, is charged with nine counts, including murder, attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened earlier this month in the 1200 block of West Dunham Street.

Latiesha Burnett, 28, was found inside a home after shots were fired that morning.

When first responders arrived, they were unable to save her.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

Dogan is being held without bond and is expected in court Thursday.

Dogan was previously charged in connection with the investigation, but not in Burnett’s death.

