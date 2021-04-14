George dominates Pacers, leads Clippers to 6th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Paul George scored 36 points and Marcus Morris Sr. added 22 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 126-115 victory at Indiana. The Clippers have won six straight and 12 of 14 overall. George has won all four games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since he was traded by the Pacers in July 2017. Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 29 points. Caris LeVert scored 26. Los Angeles broke it open by starting the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to make it 108-97. Indiana never recovered.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)