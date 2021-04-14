Advertisement

George dominates Pacers, leads Clippers to 6th straight win

Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 29 points.
Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis...
Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Paul George scored 36 points and Marcus Morris Sr. added 22 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 126-115 victory at Indiana. The Clippers have won six straight and 12 of 14 overall. George has won all four games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since he was traded by the Pacers in July 2017. Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 29 points. Caris LeVert scored 26. Los Angeles broke it open by starting the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to make it 108-97. Indiana never recovered.

