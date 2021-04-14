Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cooler Than Average Wednesday

After being above average in temperatures, a cooler pattern sets in for about 48 hours. A few light showers possible Thursday, otherwise you may be able to leave the umbrella at home through the weekend. Details on your First Alert Forecast right now!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs only reaching into the lower 50s. A slight breeze and more cloud cover late in the day keeps things cooler. High of 53.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning cold. Lows in some areas approaching the freezing mark. This could mean some frost is possible. Low of 34.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs only into the upper 40s. Very breezy with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. A few light showers are possible, especially during the morning hours. High of 47.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine as we begin to warm back up. Middle 50s with a lighter breeze. High of 55.

LONGE RANGE: The warming trend continues through the weekend likely hitting the lower 60s by Monday. A slight chance of a shower on Sunday, otherwise dry through the weekend until Tuesday. The next system spreads in clouds and then some rain showers as another shot of chillier air moves into the region.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, April 13th 2021

Tuesday’s High: 59

Tuesday’s Low: 39

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

