Even Chillier on Thursday...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ONE MORE STEP DOWN... We’ve been “stepping down” in the temperature department each of the last 2 days, and should step down one more time on Thursday. We could see a brief shower (of rain, or maybe flakes) in some spots early Thursday with the high only 47! We should slowly become milder as we head into the weekend and into early next week. But then it looks like another shot of chilly air comes Tuesday through the middle of next week...

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and quite chilly. Low: 34, Wind: WNW 5-10

Thursday: Maybe a morning shower (or even some flakes) in spots, otherwise breezy and chilly with some sunshine later in the day. High: 47, Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday night: Variably cloudy and chilly. Low: 34

Friday: Partly sunny and remaining rather chilly. High: 52

