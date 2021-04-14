Advertisement

Elkhart Burger King catches fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Burger King restaurant in Elkhart goes up in flames.

This is photos and video from Nate Wales, of Elkhart.

You can see heavy smoke coming out of the restaurant, located in the 1400 block of South Nappanee Street.

Firefighters made their way throughout the restaurant, from the attic to the main portion of the building, to make sure the fire was out.

Once it was under control, employees were able to go back inside to grab their personal belongings.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
One victim in Fellows Street shooting dies
South Bend police are investigating a second late afternoon shooting.
South Bend police investigating second shooting of day
Coronavirus in Michigan
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Police say they are investigating a Brandywine teacher who is accused of child solicitation.
Police investigating Brandywine teacher accused of child solicitation
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

At a meeting Tuesday night, the St. Joseph County Council voted 7-2 to extend the face mask...
St. Joseph County Council votes to extend mask ordinance
I-94 to be closed for bridge demolishment over 3 weekends
I-94 to be closed for bridge demolishment over 3 weekends
From crime to success in South Bend
From crime to success in South Bend
Johnson & Johnson pause and the local impact in Michiana
Vaccine Tracker: Local impact as feds halt use of J&J vaccine