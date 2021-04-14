Elkhart Burger King catches fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Burger King restaurant in Elkhart goes up in flames.

This is photos and video from Nate Wales, of Elkhart.

You can see heavy smoke coming out of the restaurant, located in the 1400 block of South Nappanee Street.

Firefighters made their way throughout the restaurant, from the attic to the main portion of the building, to make sure the fire was out.

Once it was under control, employees were able to go back inside to grab their personal belongings.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

