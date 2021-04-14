Advertisement

Coach’s Sports Bar & Grill building demolished

There's a new game plan in place for the old Coach's Sports Bar & Grill property in South Bend.
There’s a new game plan in place for the old Coach’s Sports Bar & Grill property in South Bend.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new game plan in place for the old Coach’s Sports Bar & Grill property in South Bend.

Coach’s was a close-to-campus fixture off South Bend Avenue near Ironwood.

The building is now being demolished.

Plans call for the construction of a new Drive & Shine car wash, an express car wash with indoor and outdoor vacuum facilities.

The South Bend Avenue location will be the company’s 12th in the area when it opens in October.

The chain is in a significant state of growth with a new location in Niles and plans to add two more in Kalamazoo by the end of the year.

