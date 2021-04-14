Carter Putz puts on a hitting clinic for Notre Dame baseball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Notre Dame’s 8-4 win over Central Michigan, it was the Domers designated hitter Carter Putz who showed out.

Putz went four-for-four at the dish, while driving in two runs.

But this performance wasn’t just a one-hit wonder for the Irish junior, Putz leads the team with 30 hits this season with a .337 batting average, which is the second-most on the team.

Irish Manager Link Jarrett loves how Putz is approaching his at bats.

“The quality of the at bat is really good,” Jarrett said. “When I thought back to Manny Ramirez and how Manny [swings], it was fairly effortless. He stayed in that right center gap in right field and could recognize breaking balls, that’s what I see. He’s going to continue to get more physical and develop. He’s getting better at first base. It’s been an impressive run of quality at bat. Not that the average is through the roof or the power through the roof, it’s the consistency and the quality he’s doing has been, it’s been elite.”

Putz will look to continue those elite plate appearances this weekend.

Notre Dame continues it’s long home stand with a three-game series against NC State.

First pitch for Game 1 of the series is at 5 PM on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.