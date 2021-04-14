Advertisement

Brewers blank Cubs, take the series

Burnes’ performance helped the Brewers take two of three in the series and gain a measure of revenge one day after an emotionally charged 3-2 loss to the Cubs.
Milwaukee Brewers' Billy McKinney slides safely past Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. McKinney scored from second on a hit by Corbin Burnes. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0. Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth. The 26-year-old right-hander has driven in two runs this year while allowing just one through his first three outings. Burnes’ performance helped the Brewers take two of three in the series and gain a measure of revenge one day after an emotionally charged 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

