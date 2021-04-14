Advertisement

Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The body of Silver Beach drowning victim Dakota Yergeau has been recovered from Lake Michigan.

The 27-year-old St. Joseph man was on the south pier when a large wave swept him into the water on March 28.

Rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

Yergeau’s body was recovered Wednesday near the south pier by the Michigan State Police Dive Team.

“We are truly sorry for the family’s loss and would like to offer the family our deepest and most sincere condolences,” the St. Joseph Public Safety Department said in a statement.

Yergeau was a long-time employee at Silver Beach Pizza.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
One victim in Fellows Street shooting dies
Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
16-year-old victim in Fellows Street shooting identified
The City of Niles is known for hosting the Four Flags Apple Festival, and the Hunter Ice...
Niles City Council discusses proposed music, cannabis festival
FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
‘Prime suspect’ arrested in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan expands antibody treatment to cut hospitalizations
Michigan will expand the use of a COVID-19 treatment in hopes of substantially reducing...
Michigan expands antibody treatment to cut hospitalizations
Thieves steal jersey of late Clay HS baseball coach, Jim Reinebold, out of display case after...
Son of legendary South Bend baseball coach in disbelief after father’s jersey is stolen