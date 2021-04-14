Body of Silver Beach drowning victim recovered from Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The body of Silver Beach drowning victim Dakota Yergeau has been recovered from Lake Michigan.

The 27-year-old St. Joseph man was on the south pier when a large wave swept him into the water on March 28.

Rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

Yergeau’s body was recovered Wednesday near the south pier by the Michigan State Police Dive Team.

“We are truly sorry for the family’s loss and would like to offer the family our deepest and most sincere condolences,” the St. Joseph Public Safety Department said in a statement.

Yergeau was a long-time employee at Silver Beach Pizza.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.