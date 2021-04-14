Advertisement

Bieber excels, Indians outlast Giolito, White Sox 2-0 in 10

Bieber struck out 11 and has fanned 35 in his first three starts of the season for the second straight year.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber, right, celebrates with catcher Roberto Perez...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber, right, celebrates with catcher Roberto Perez left, after ending the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitched three-hit ball over nine innings for Cleveland while Lucas Giolito nearly matched him before the Indians broke through in the 10th to beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0. The matchup between All-Star aces sure lived up to its billing. Bieber struck out 11 and has fanned 35 in his first three starts of the season for the second straight year. Nolan Ryan set the record with 37 in 1973 and Gerrit Cole had 36 in 2018. Giolito also allowed only three hits and fanned eight. He was pulled after issuing his second walk to begin the eighth inning.

