Advertisement

AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison

In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, Bernard Madoff arrives at Federal Court in New York. Madoff,...
In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, Bernard Madoff arrives at Federal Court in New York. Madoff, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, was denied an early release from prison. (Source: AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File) (WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in prison.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Madoff died at the federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently of natural causes.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions.

The request was denied.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
One victim in Fellows Street shooting dies
Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
16-year-old victim in Fellows Street shooting identified
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
The City of Niles is known for hosting the Four Flags Apple Festival, and the Hunter Ice...
Niles City Council discusses proposed music, cannabis festival

Latest News

On this National Gardening Day, 16 Morning News Now checked in with Unity Gardens in South Bend.
Unity Gardens prepares for busy season
Gerald Griffith
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Warsaw
Tyrone Kirklen
Silver Alert Canceled: Teen missing from Elkhart found safe
You can see heavy smoke coming out of the restaurant, located in the 1400 block of South...
Elkhart Burger King catches fire