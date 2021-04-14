1 dead after Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Berrien County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-196 near mile marker 5.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a small truck was traveling south when witnesses say the vehicle slowly drifted across the median.

The vehicle then went directly into the path of northbound traffic, hitting the driver’s side of a cargo van.

The 35-year-old driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

