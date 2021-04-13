Valanciunas leads late burst as Grizzlies beat Bulls 101-90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading a fourth-quarter burst that carried the Memphis Grizzlies past the Chicago Bulls, 101-90. Valanciunas, who had 32 points and 22 rebounds a night earlier in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, scored 10 in the fourth as Memphis used an 18-6 run to break open a close game. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points, while Grayson Allen added 14 points. Ja Morant finished with 13 points and 10 assists. Zach LaVine scored 21 points but the Bulls lost their third straight. Thaddeus Young scored 20 and Daniel Theis had 18. points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)