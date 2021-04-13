Vaccine Tracker: Local impact as feds halt use of J&J vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re looking into the pause the CDC and FDA have imposed on the single dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. This pause is happening due to concerns over possible blood clots in the brain forming after a dose of the vaccine.

To make it clear from the start, 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already gone into arms and out of all of those shots only 6 cases of the cerebral venous sinus thrombosis have occurred. So this reaction, if even determined to be linked to the vaccine, is very rare.

All cases were found in women ages 18-48 and the symptoms occurred 6-13 days after getting the J&J vaccine. Out of those 6 cases, one person has died and another is in critical condition.

Johnson & Johnson provided a statement saying “no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events” and their vaccine dose.

So will this have an impact here in Michiana? The answer is...not really.... and that any impact made will not be substantial.

The Coronavirus Task Force gave a national press conference on Tuesday and says out of all the vaccine supply in the United States the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for only 5% of the total supply. The Task Force also said that 28 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be pumped into the United States to keep the vaccination process on track to get 200 million doses into the arms of Americans by President Biden’s 100th day in office.

In Indiana and Michigan, the total amount of Johnson & Johnson doses that have been given out is only 3.7% of each states’ total doses given. There has not been that much of the single dose in supply here at home or across the United States.

“Within St. Joseph County, about 5% of our vaccine doses, just under 5% have been Johnson & Johnson. So frankly, the bulk of those were at the Notre Dame mass vaccination clinic. So, it’s not being widely used in the community right now, so if it were to go away completely it would have some impact. I think we could easily accommodate demand with one of the other two vaccines,” Dr. Mark Fox says. He is the Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Health Department.

A real concern is this J&J pause causing distrust and hesitancy in people getting vaccinated. Dr. Fox tells me that the way these vaccines are monitored and closely examined, like what is happening now with Johnson & Johnson, is actually more reason to trust these vaccines. This pause should not be a reason to distrust the vaccination process.

“People who are kind of hesitant about vaccines in the first place, this is not going to inspire their confidence, and yet, I think the level of scrutiny that it’s being subject to is actually a very positive thing,” Dr. Fox says. “So it speaks to how robust the surveillance mechanisms are. They identify a one in a million event and say ‘huh, let’s take a closer look at this’.”

We’ll continue to follow the FDA and CDC’s investigation into the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

