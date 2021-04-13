South Bend rolls out ‘Get the Lead Out’ initiative

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is rolling out an initiative called Get the Lead Out.

The goal is to educate about the lead crisis in our community.

Residents living in homes built before 1978 have the potential for lead poisoning. That accounts for about 80 percent of South Bend homes.

The city has grant dollars to help residents test for and remediate lead inside and outside their homes.

“While COVID had a hazard in our community and the world for that matter that was unknown, we know what lead does,” said Sheila Niezgodski, City Council 6th District. “We know that lead poisons children and we know there’s a way to remediate it. Whether it’s through painting, replacement of window seals or just simply mulching outside your home.”

Residents can also test for lead themselves by receiving a free lead screening kit from the Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team.

To receive a kit, visit leadscreeningkit.com

To apply for the Get the Lead Out program offered by the city of South Bend, click here.

