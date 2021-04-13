South Bend organizations address gun violence after two shootings in one day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details in a fatal shooting that happened yesterday afternoon on Fellows Street in South Bend, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says the victim is identified as Edwardo Rivera with an autopsy taking place Wed. morning in Kalamazoo.

Another 17-year-old is still in the hospital, but said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Less than a week after a town hall meeting to address gun violence, 16 News Now looked into the ways our community is addressing gun violence from within.

April is off to a violent start with more than a dozen shootings in the first half of the month.

However, data from the South Bend Police Department show total shootings and deaths are roughly the same if not less than at this time last year.

The department says they work around the clock to not only respond, but also to prevent these shootings.

Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said at last week’s meeting this is an issue that takes a whole community to resolve, not just law enforcement.

“It’s a huge emotional toll and it’s also a huge physical toll...And fellow officers, that may be their second, third, fourth, fifth shooting that they have had to respond to...and then you throw in a fatality, a serious car crash, a domestic violence, a child abuse, in between, and you expect cops to be flawless every single time? Yeah, that’s not going to happen. We do our best but we are far from perfect...,” Ruszkowski said.

The Co-founder of Connect to be the Change tells me they work to identify, build relationships, and provide mental health support for kids who’ve experienced trauma due to gun violence.

“We’ve all been hurt and wounded and we’ve all been in something. We need to learn how to deal with our issues and our problems in a different way. So mental health has been the force behind Connect to be the Change,” said Connect to be the Change Co-Founder Takisha Jacobs.

Jacobs says the problem is kids having access to guns and using them. She says the solution is being proactive to address the trauma behind the shootings.

One of their leaders of S.A.V.E. South Bend says there are some aspects of this issue that the community needs to take upon itself.

Isaac Hunt from S.A.V.E. said they prevented several reactionary shootings from happening by interrupting the violence through speaking with the kids they know are dealing with trauma.

He said many of these problems can be resolved by showing our kids how much they matter.

“We don’t focus on our youth the way we should. Conversations in school--they get kicked out of school. When they get kicked out of school, what are they going to do? What alternatives do we have? Why are 14 and 16-year-old boys hanging out on the corner at 4:00 o’clock in the morning? Where are the parents? And if the parents can’t handle their kids, they have to reach out to the community for support, and that’s what we’re here for,” said S.A.V.E community liaison Isaac Hunt.

S.A.V.E. says they’re planning a news conference on April 16th at 10:00 A.M. to further address youth gun violence.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.