Red Wings upend Hurricanes with 3-1 victory

Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored two quick third-period goals while Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) blocks the shot of Carolina Hurricanes'...
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) blocks the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) with teammate Alex Biega (3) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored two quick third-period goals while Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1. Sam Gagner added a clinching empty-net score late for the Red Wings, who continue to frustrate the Hurricanes. Carolina came in tied for the Central Division lead yet have lost four of seven against the division’s last-place team. Detroit also spoiled a milestone night for Carolina captain Jordan Staal, who was honored for playing his 1,000th regular-season NHL game. Nino Niederreiter scored Carolina’s only goal.

