Red Wings upend Hurricanes with 3-1 victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored two quick third-period goals while Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1. Sam Gagner added a clinching empty-net score late for the Red Wings, who continue to frustrate the Hurricanes. Carolina came in tied for the Central Division lead yet have lost four of seven against the division’s last-place team. Detroit also spoiled a milestone night for Carolina captain Jordan Staal, who was honored for playing his 1,000th regular-season NHL game. Nino Niederreiter scored Carolina’s only goal.

