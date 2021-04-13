Advertisement

Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK, police say

This undated photo issued Monday, April 12, 2021, by West Mercia Police shows Darius, a giant...
This undated photo issued Monday, April 12, 2021, by West Mercia Police shows Darius, a giant rabbit that police say was stolen from its home in England.(West Mercia Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.

The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 15 to 20 pounds (7 to 9 kilograms).

Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day.”

She initially offered a 1,000 pound ($1,370) reward, but tweeted Tuesday: “Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to 2,000 pounds ($2,748).”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
One victim in Fellows Street shooting dies
South Bend police are investigating a second late afternoon shooting.
South Bend police investigating second shooting of day
Coronavirus in Michigan
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Police say they are investigating a Brandywine teacher who is accused of child solicitation.
Police investigating Brandywine teacher accused of child solicitation

Latest News

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the German defense minister, receives U.S. Secretary of Defense...
Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge
Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days...
US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11
Man treks 2,500 miles along the Australian coast on a skateboard.
Skateboarder rolls 2,500 miles along Australian coast
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Business leaders urge Biden to set ambitious climate goal
Protesters, including Tristan Love who shed a tear, confronted police over the shooting death...
GRAPHIC: Pressure builds to fire Minnesota officer who killed Wright