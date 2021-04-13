Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball doesn’t pay attention to polls

The Irish are in the Top 10 in two prestigious college baseball polls - the Irish come in at No. 7 in Baseball America and No. 10 in the D1 Baseball rankings.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before this season, the Notre Dame baseball team was picked to finish dead last in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

Whoever put those preseason rankings together was dead wrong.

With the series win over Georgia Tech this weekend, Notre Dame has now won six ACC series in 2021.

The Irish are in the Top 10 in two prestigious college baseball polls - the Irish come in at No. 7 in Baseball America and No. 10 in the D1 Baseball rankings.

The Domers are now getting the recognition and the praise they weren’t getting before the season.

Even though the Irish are getting praise, Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett isn’t worried about it. He does not pay attention to the outside noise - good or bad - and wants to keep it that way.

All Jarrett is focused on is the next game, which for the Irish is Tuesday at 5 PM against Central Michigan.

The game will be on ACC Network Extra.

