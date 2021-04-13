Advertisement

Mize gets 1st win; Tigers beat Astros 6-2 in Hinch’s return

Hinch received a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game and the team played a tribute video to him on the big screen.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws against the Houston Astros during the first...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie Casey Mize tossed seven scoreless innings for his first career win and fellow rookie Akil Baddoo homered again as the Detroit Tigers got a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night in manager A.J. Hinch’s first trip to Houston since he was fired for the team’s sign-stealing scheme. Renato Núñez and Grayson Greiner also homered as the Tigers jumped on Zack Greinke (1-1) for six runs to snap a four-game skid. Hinch received a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game and the team played a tribute video to him on the big screen.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

