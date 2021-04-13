Mize gets 1st win; Tigers beat Astros 6-2 in Hinch’s return

HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie Casey Mize tossed seven scoreless innings for his first career win and fellow rookie Akil Baddoo homered again as the Detroit Tigers got a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night in manager A.J. Hinch’s first trip to Houston since he was fired for the team’s sign-stealing scheme. Renato Núñez and Grayson Greiner also homered as the Tigers jumped on Zack Greinke (1-1) for six runs to snap a four-game skid. Hinch received a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game and the team played a tribute video to him on the big screen.

