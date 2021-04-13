Michigan reports 74* more COVID-19 deaths, 8,867 more cases Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 74* more COVID-19 deaths and 8,867 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 37 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 16,586 deaths and 756,564 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 9,674* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (04/12/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 10th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,837 per day.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 7,834 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 73* more coronavirus deaths and 7,819 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 231 (+1) deaths and 13,681 (+105) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 4,880 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 92 (+0) deaths and 5,434 (+28) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.