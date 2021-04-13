Advertisement

Michigan reports 74* more COVID-19 deaths, 8,867 more cases Tuesday

There have been 16,586 deaths and 756,564 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 16,586 deaths and 756,564 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 74* more COVID-19 deaths and 8,867 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 37 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 16,586 deaths and 756,564 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 9,674* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (04/12/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 10th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,837 per day.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 7,834 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 73* more coronavirus deaths and 7,819 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 231 (+1) deaths and 13,681 (+105) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 4,880 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 92 (+0) deaths and 5,434 (+28) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
One victim in Fellows Street shooting dies
South Bend police are investigating a second late afternoon shooting.
South Bend police investigating second shooting of day
Coronavirus in Michigan
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Police say they are investigating a Brandywine teacher who is accused of child solicitation.
Police investigating Brandywine teacher accused of child solicitation
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Statewide, 881 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 970 more cases Tuesday
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine