Michigan heeds call to suspend use of J&J vaccine amid surge

Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Michigan health officials have suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending the outcome of a federal investigation into six cases in which women who received the drug developed blood clots.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced the temporary suspension of the single-dose vaccine Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended it nationwide.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the suspension of the J&J drug would affect vaccinations throughout the state, but Detroit’s top health official says the state’s largest city has enough of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be able to immunize anyone who was scheduled to get the J&J shot this week.

