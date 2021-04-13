Michigan heeds call to suspend use of J&J vaccine amid surge

Michigan health officials have suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending the outcome of a federal investigation into six cases in which women who received the drug developed blood clots.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced the temporary suspension of the single-dose vaccine Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended it nationwide.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the suspension of the J&J drug would affect vaccinations throughout the state, but Detroit’s top health official says the state’s largest city has enough of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be able to immunize anyone who was scheduled to get the J&J shot this week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)