Michiana Crime Stoppers to host document shredding event

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting their spring document shredding event on Saturday.

From Michiana Crime Stoppers:

Identify theft costs Americans billions of dollars every single year. This includes the money thieves get by using a victim’s personal account information and the cost of repairing the effects of identity theft such as legal fees and bounced checks.

You need to be extremely careful with documents you throw away. Think those documents are safe at the office? Think again! Each year, there are cases of identity theft reported in which criminals have stolen information during a burglary, or by removing mail from your mailbox.

This is why our annual shredding event is so important! Integra Certified Document Destruction is once again partnering with Michiana Crime Stoppers to prevent you from becoming the next victim.

WHAT: Michiana Crime Stoppers Spring Shredding Event

WHEN: Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Martin’s Super Market parking lot at Erskine Plaza, South Bend

In exchange for a $10 minimum donation to Michiana Crime Stoppers, Integra will destroy your documents on site. A larger donation would be greatly appreciated for those bringing a large volume of documents. Integra can destroy computer CDs and there is no need to remove staples or rubber bands

Donations and funds raised through our events go directly to paying rewards for information leading to the arrest of felony offenders in OUR community.

Michiana Crime stoppers will be taking extra safety precautions due to COVID-19.

- We ask those dropping off documents always wear a face mask and stay in their cars

o We will work with you if you want to watch your documents being shredded

- We ask you place your documents in the trunk of your car so you and our volunteers will not be in close contact

- All our volunteers will always have masks and gloves on

Background Information on Michiana Crime Stoppers

Michiana Crime Stoppers is a not-for-profit organization that started in 1983. It is comprised of dedicated community representatives and a professional police coordinator. Michiana Crime Stoppers provides a method for law enforcement in Michiana to receive information on crimes. These efforts increase tips, which in turn increase felony arrests in our community. Michiana Crime Stoppers is funded by private donations and fundraising and uses that money for rewards. The board of directors meets monthly to evaluate arrests and to decide on the size of rewards to be paid, up to $1,000. Rewards are then distributed in a private manner to the tipsters. Callers are eligible for rewards up to $1,000, but despite this, many callers choose not to collect their rewards.

Since Michiana Crime Stoppers began in 1983…

- We have made 8,173 arrests.

- Cleared 13,520 cases.

- Paid $1,107,435 in rewards.

- Recovered $7,700,910 worth of property.

- Seized $10,244,435 worth of drugs.

If a community member has information on a crime, we provide them with a way to submit tips anonymously. We have found this anonymous option leads to more tips. They can call 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

They can also submit a tip online (p3tips.com/203) or download the P3 App.

