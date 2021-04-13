Meeting to discuss proposed LaPorte bypass project happening Tuesday night

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, the city of LaPorte and the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners will hold a public information meeting regarding the proposed north-south corridor bypass project.

The goal of the project is to find alternative routes around the city.

The meeting, which will be limited to 100 people, is happening tonight at 6 p.m. Central time at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

If you plan to attend, you will be required to wear a face mask.

If you don’t bring your own mask, disposable face masks will be made available to you.

