Meeting to discuss proposed LaPorte bypass project happening Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, the city of LaPorte and the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners will hold a public information meeting regarding the proposed north-south corridor bypass project.
The goal of the project is to find alternative routes around the city.
The meeting, which will be limited to 100 people, is happening tonight at 6 p.m. Central time at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.
If you plan to attend, you will be required to wear a face mask.
If you don’t bring your own mask, disposable face masks will be made available to you.
