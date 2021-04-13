Advertisement

Medical Moment: Antibiotics treat appendicitis

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Treating appendicitis without surgery: See why a new study says you may not need to go under the knife, in today’s Medical Moment.

About 300,000 Americans get their appendix removed each year due to illness.

But as Martie Salt reports, a new study reveals there may be an alternative to going under the knife.

Patients with a burst appendix were also included in the trial.

Dr. Davidson says those patients don’t necessarily have to be rushed to surgery and may be treated with a 10-day course of antibiotics.

But future research is needed to evaluate the risk factors.

